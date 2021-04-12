The Powerpuff Girls suit up in first look at the CW's Powerpuff pilot

Your first official look at the new Powerpuff Girls has landed.

On Monday, the CW unveiled the first promo image of Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup Utonium in the Powerpuff pilot. The trio's sleek look in the image below is a major improvement on the cartoon-accurate costumes they were spotted wearing while shooting in Atlanta last week. Thankfully, the latter will only be seen in flashbacks to their teenage years, with the pilot's focus being on the heroes as adults.

POWERPUFF GIRLS Image zoom Credit: James Acomb/The CW

Based on the classic Cartoon Network series The Powerpuff Girls, the potential series picks up with the triplets, who used to be America's pint-sized heroes but have now grown-up into disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent losing their childhoods to crime-fighting. "Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?" the logline asks. Powerpuff also stars Donald Faison as their father, Professor Drake Utonium; Nicholas Podany as Jojo Mondel; and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum.

Powerpuff is written by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), who serve as executive producers alongside director Maggie Kiley, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.