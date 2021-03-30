Donald Faison joins the CW's Powerpuff Girls pilot as Professor Utonium

Meet the Powerpuff Girl's maker.

Donald Faison (Scrubs) has joined the CW's Powerpuff pilot (formerly The Powerpuff Girls) as Professor Drake Utonium, the scientist who created the titular superheroes by mixing sugar, spice, and everything nice, as the story goes.

Based on the classic Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the potential series stars Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault as the super-trio Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively. As kids, the sisters were America's pint-sized heroes, but the pilot picks up with them as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent losing their childhoods to crime-fighting.

According to the official character description for Professor Drake, the girls don't have the best relationship with their father: "Quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic, Professor Drake is a scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab. Staring down a midlife crisis, he is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters."

Donald Faison, Professor Utonium Image zoom Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Will the Powerpuffs make amends with their father and reunite to save the world when it needs them the most? Hopefully, the CW picks up the show so we can find out.

Powerpuff is written by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), who serve as executive producers alongside director Maggie Kiley, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.

Beyond Scrubs, Faison's other credits include Clueless, Emergence, and Generation Q.