Craig McCracken is coming home. The talented animator is returning to Hanna-Barbera Studios to helm reboots of two shows he created for Cartoon Network decades ago: The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends.

Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup have been on quite a journey since McCracken first envisioned them as a student at CalArts in the '90s. The Powerpuff Girls debuted on Cartoon Network in 1998 and went on to air six seasons, a movie, and several TV specials. (EW once named it the best show in Cartoon Network's history.) The series was rebooted in 2016 by a different creative team, which introduced a fourth Powerpuff Girl named Bliss and lasted for three seasons.

The pop culture presence of The Powerpuff Girls was really tested last year when the CW developed a pilot for a live-action TV adaptation called Powerpuff that starred Dove Cameron as Bubbles, Chloe Bennet as Blossom, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. But the CW ultimately decided the pilot was "too campy" and needed to be redeveloped and reshot, leading to Bennet's exit from the series. Her role as Blossom has not yet been recast, and as of now the series is still in development limbo.

'The Powerpuff Girls' and 'Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends' 'The Powerpuff Girls' and 'Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends' are getting animated reboots | Credit: Everett Collection; Cartoon Network

This new animated Powerpuff Girls reboot will "revisit and expand upon the world of the original series," with Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup facing off against villains both familiar and new. The announcement from Hanna-Barbera Studios makes no mention of Bliss, and since she wasn't created by McCracken, viewers probably shouldn't expect to see her again.

Meanwhile, the Foster's reboot will be decidedly different than the original. This one will be aimed at preschool viewers, starring a new crop of preschool-age imaginary friends. But the studio promises the new characters are "just as silly and playful" as the original imaginary friends like Bloo and Wilt.

