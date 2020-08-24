Live-action Powerpuff Girls series in development from Juno and Veronica Mars writers

In the potential series, the Powerpuff Girls are twentysomethings who are very over the superheroics of their childhoods.

With shows like The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl, the CW has found a lot of success telling stories about heroes who love being superheroes. Now, it's using a classic animated show to turn its attention to those who are very much over superheroics.

EW has learned that the network is developing a live-action grown-up version of The Powerpuff Girls. Written and executive produced by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), the potential show is based on Craig McCracken's beloved Cartoon Network series of the same name about three super-powered young girls — Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup – who were created when a professor combined sugar, spice, everything nice, and the mysterious Chemical X. Together, the trio defended the city of Townsville from evildoers.

Here's the logline for Cody and Regnier's update: "The Powerpuff Girls used to be America's pint-sized superheroes. Now they're disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?"

A show about cynical adults figuring out how to respond to a messy world? That doesn't sound relatable at all (Read: It actually does).

The Powerpuff Girls hails from Berlanti Productions, with Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden serving as executive producers.

Prior to this project, Regnier was a producer on The CW's iZombie, Showtime's SMILF, and Fox's Sleepy Hollow. Meanwhile, Diablo — who won an Academy Award for writing Juno — co-created One Mississippi and United States of Tara.