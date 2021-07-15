Watch Michael Rainey Jr., Joseph Sikora, Method Man, and more tease the future of the Power Universe

The Avengers of the Power Universe have united to tease the immediate future of their ever-growing world.

"They probably hate him from the series, but here you find him as a young boy trying to navigate life," says Miller of the Kanan origin story. Curtis, who plays the younger version of the Power villain, calls Kanan "a tragic love story."

Method Man and Michael Rainey Jr on Power Book II: Ghost Method Man and Michael Rainey Jr on 'Power Book II: Ghost.' | Credit: Starz

Sikora teases of the highly-anticipated Force that Tommy "gets stuck in this world that almost feels like bizarro Queens to him."

His Power nephew Rainey Jr. shares that Ghost season 2 finds Tariq on a mission. "Probably some betrayal — because it's fun," adds Johnson of what to expect.

Kanan premieres Sunday on Starz, with Ghost returning in November and Force arriving in early 2022. So there's plenty on the horizon for what Method Man is deeming "a dramatic Marvel Universe."

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 2021 'Power Book II: Ghost' season 2. | Credit: Starz