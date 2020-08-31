Joseph Sikora is officially returning as fan favorite Tommy Egan for Power Book IV: Force.

It's official: Tommy is getting a Power spin-off — and it's coming earlier than expected

Tommy Egan is making a forceful return to the ever-growing Power Universe.

Starz has officially announced a series order for Power Book IV: Force, a spin-off set to focus on the fan favorite played by Joseph Sikora. Ahead of Power's February series finale, a teaser (see above) was unveiled for four planned follow-ups, with a Tommy-focused Force among them. Originally, Force was set as Power Book V, meaning it would come after the Tariq-led (Michael Rainey Jr.) Ghost, Kanan (50 Cent) origin story Raising Kanan, and Tate (Larenz Tate) political tale Influence, but now Force has jumped ahead of Influence.

Power creator Courtney Kemp recently confirmed plans for Tommy when discussing with EW the decision to begin the spin-offs with Tariq, perhaps the most controversial character.

"There’s an easier way to do this, right?" she admits. "You just do a lovable, cuddly-like Tommy series — which we’re going to do. Well, it won’t necessarily be cuddly. [Laughs] But there’s low hanging fruit here and I’m not going for it."

Tommy was one of the few characters to make it out alive of the final season of Power. After finding his dying best friend Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and letting the shooter, his nephew Tariq, go, Tommy was last seen leaving New York behind and heading west.

Power Book II: Ghost premieres Sunday on Starz.

