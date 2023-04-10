Original Pink Ranger Kimberly (Amy Jo Johnson) and Red Ranger Jason (Austin St. John) are not a part of Netflix's Once & Always special, but Alpha 5 has a solution.

Power Rangers reunion special clip reveals how the Red and Pink Dino Powers are transferred to new Rangers

Always listen to Zordon...unless Alpha 5 tells you it's okay.

As we approach the launch of Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, more details about the plot of the 30th anniversary reunion special emerge — with a big question answered in a preview clip exclusive to EW.

With original Pink Ranger Kimberly (Amy Jo Johnson) and Red Ranger Jason (Austin St. John) not a part of the scripted special, fans have been wondering how Once & Always will explain Steve Cardenas' Rocky and Catherine Sutherland's Kat — who became the second Red Ranger and Pink Ranger in seasons 2 and 3, respectively — having Dino Powers that only belonged to Kimberly and Jason. (The Rangers switched from Dinozords to Thunderzords in season 2 and Ninjazords in season 3... There will be a test later.)

In the scene, Alpha 5 (original voice actor Richard Horvitz) reveals how he and Original Blue Ranger Billy (David Yost) duplicated the powers held by Kimberly and Jason into "proxy power coins," which were made as a "contingency. Now all of you can use Dino Powers."

Original Black Ranger Zack (Walter Emanuel Jones) is quick to point out that "Zordon was very clear: duplicating active powers is very dangerous." But Kat doesn't care "how dangerous too much Pink Energy is, once a Ranger..." "Always a Ranger," concludes Rocky.

Steve Cardenas in 'Once & Always'; Austin St. John on 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers'; Catherine Sutherland in 'Once & Always'; Amy Jo Johnson on 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Steve Cardenas in 'Once & Always'; Austin St. John on 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers'; Catherine Sutherland in 'Once & Always'; Amy Jo Johnson on 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' | Credit: Hasbro/eOne; Everett

When news of the special was first announced in January, fans were saddened to learn that Johnson was not involved.

The special was filmed before original Green Ranger Tommy actor Jason David Frank died in November at age 49 by suicide, but he will also not appear in Once & Always. (Fans also asked about St. John, whose involvement may have been impacted by his 2022 arrest for COVID wire fraud.)

The special adds Charlie Kersh as Minh, the daughter of original Yellow Ranger Trini. In the original series, Trini was played by Thuy Trang, who died at 27 in 2001 after being involved in a car accident.

"Our Ranger family runs deep," Jones told EW in January as part of our exclusive first look at the scripted special, which launches April 19 on Netflix.

