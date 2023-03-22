Original Blue Ranger David Yost and original Black Ranger Walter E. Jones are also back in the Netflix special, launching April 19.

"She killed mom." That's how fans learned this morning that Rita Repulsa is to blame for the death of Trini, the original Yellow Power Ranger.

The shocking moment is featured in the below trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, an upcoming scripted Netflix special celebrating the legacy of Haim Saban's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which has endured across three decades.

The special features the return of Walter Emanuel Jones (Original Black Ranger Zack), David Yost (original Blue Ranger Billy), and Catherine Sutherland (who became the second Pink Ranger, Kat, in season 3), as well as Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch (who joined the show in season 2 as the second Red, Yellow, and Black Rangers, respectively).

It also welcomes new addition Charlie Kersh as Minh — the daughter of original Yellow Ranger Trini — who utters that gut-punch of a line in the trailer.

In the original series, Trini was played by Thuy Trang, who died at 27 in 2001 after being involved in a car accident. (There's currently no word on if the special will pay tribute to Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger, who died at 49 by suicide in 2022.)

In Once & Always, Rita (original voice actor Barbara Goodson) is creating a time portal in order to go back in time and eradicate the Rangers before Zordon can give them their powers. In the trailer, you see Alpha 5 (original voice actor Richard Horvitz) enact the Bandera Protocol, which summons the Rangers back together to battle Putties in many of their old haunts. We also get a peek at the original Zords and Megazord.

While the reunion is highly anticipated by fans, many were disappointed to learn that original Pink Ranger Kimberly (Amy Jo Johnson) was not involved. (Fans also asked about original Red Ranger actor Austin St. John, whose involvement may have been impacted by his 2022 arrest for COVID wire fraud.)

"For the record, I never said no… I just didn't say yes to what was offered," Johnson said in January, responding via Twitter to questions about her absence. Johnson, who left the series in season 3 after 137 episodes, promised that "other fun stuff is in store" and that she's "looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!"

David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones in 'Power Rangers: Once & Always' David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones in 'Power Rangers: Once & Always' | Credit: Hasbro/eOne

Kick ass they will when Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always hits Netflix on April 19.

