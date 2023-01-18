The actress' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers costars David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones join some of the second-wave Rangers in Netflix's Power Rangers: Once & Always.

When EW revealed the first footage and photos from Netflix's upcoming Mighty Morpin Power Rangers 30th anniversary reunion special, Power Rangers: Once & Always, on Tuesday, fans were quick to question why some of the original cast members didn't seem to be involved.

Some noted that the special was recorded months before the tragic loss of original Green Ranger Jason David Frank, who died by suicide in 2022 at the age of 49. They held out hope that he, original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson, and possibly original Red Ranger Austin St. John would make surprise cameos when Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always launches April 19 on Netflix. (Others pointed out that St. John was arrested in 2022 for frauding the government's COVID-19 business relief program.)

Well, it now seems that at least Johnson will not appear in the scripted reunion.

MIGHTY MORPHIN' POWER RANGERS, Amy Jo Johnson, Pink Power Ranger Amy Jo Johnson in the original 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers'; David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones in 'Power Rangers: Once & Always' | Credit: Everett Collection; Geoffrey H. Short/Netflix

"For the record, I never said no… I just didn't say yes to what was offered," wrote the actress, who left the series in season 2 after 137 episodes, tweeting on Wednesday in response to online speculation that she was not interested in revisiting her role of Kimberly Hart.

She added, "But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!"

Johnson — now a TV director — made an appearance in the 2017 Rangers reboot film and regularly attends Power Ranger fan conventions, but ultimately didn't get a deal for the special she found worth her time. That said, we'll still get Pink Ranger representation in Once & Always. Yost and Jones will join Catherine Sutherland (who became the second Pink Ranger, Kat, in season 3) as well as Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch (as the second Red Ranger, Rocky; Yellow Ranger, Aisha; and Black Ranger, Adam, respectively).

POWER RANGERS: ONCE & ALWAYS Steve Cardenas, David Yost, and Catherine Sutherland in 'Power Rangers: Once & Always' | Credit: Hasbro/eOne

The special will also feature Barbara Goodson (as the voice of Rita Repulsa), Richard Horvitz (as the voice of Alpha 5), and new addition Charlie Kersh as Minh, the daughter of original Yellow Ranger Trini. (Sadly, original Yellow Ranger actress Thuy Trang died after a car accident in 2001 at the age of 27.)

As described by Hasbro/eOne, the new scripted adventure features the Rangers coming "face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Though she won't be part of the special, Johnson expressed what being a Ranger meant to her in a cast roundtable with EW in 2018: "Fans will tell me about the struggles they had when their mom was dying or they were figuring out they were gay," she said. "Their stories have shown me how [Mighty Morphin Power Rangers] really helped a lot of young kids who just needed a place to feel safe. It's really cool to have been a part of that."

