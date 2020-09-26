Power Rangers gets modern update for season 28's Dino Fury

Get an exclusive first look at the new season.

Power Rangers type Movie genre Adventure

It's morphin' time, all over again.

EW has your exclusive first look at the 28th season of Power Rangers, titled Power Rangers Dino Fury. The trailer, above, also debuted during the Power Rangers Entertainment Panel at Hasbro PulseCon on Saturday.

The new season of the iconic franchise, adapted from Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger, gets a modern update with a prehistoric twist when an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth, threatening life as we know it. A brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the prehistoric power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat.

Power Rangers Dino Fury will premiere in early 2021 on Nickelodeon. But check out the new season's trailer above now for a sneak peek at the action.

In 2018, the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast spoke to EW 25 years after donning the iconic colored suits to look back on becoming an instant phenomenon, explain why most of them walked away from the show, and describe what it was really like wearing that spandex.

"The show was campy, it was fun, it was colors, it was karate, but at the end of the day it had a ton of heart and was teaching teamwork," Jason David Frank, who played Green Ranger, Tommy, told EW.

