Power Rangers executive producer Simon Bennett says "it's possible" that we haven't seen the last of Mick (Kelson Henderson).

It appears there's a good chance that original Blue Power Ranger actor David Yost will be joined by another face familiar to Power Rangers fans when the series returns for season 30 later this month.

EW exclusively revealed the return of Yost's Billy Cranston on Thursday morning, and now Power Rangers executive producer Simon Bennett slyly tells us that "it's possible" that Mick, portrayed by "MVP" Kelson Henderson, "might get involved in the story along the way."

Viewers most recently saw shape-shifting Mick in 2021 on Power Rangers Dino Fury — a.k.a. season 28 of the beloved franchise, which has morphed more than 20 times over the past three decades. (Henderson has actually voiced or portrayed around a dozen characters on Power Rangers over the past 20 years.)

Power Rangers: David Yost and Kelson Henderson David Yost and Kelson Henderson | Credit: Geoffrey H. Short/Netflix/Everett; IMDb

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury will kick off Sept. 29 on Netflix with the Dino Fury team discovering the power of the Cosmic Orbs and becoming the Cosmic Fury Rangers as they prepare to face off against returning baddie Lord Zedd.

"Interestingly, he's going to set up his fortress/base on Planet Eltar, which will have some meaning for long-term fans of the show," Bennett teases, referencing the homeplanet of original Ranger mentor Zordon. The executive producer also promises "there will be easter eggs and lore tie-ins aplenty for the loyal members of the Power Rangers fandom."

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Jordon Fite, Hunter Deno, David Yost, Chance Perez, and Tessa Rao suit up on 'Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.' | Credit: Netflix

As for Yost coming back to the series after 25 years away, "We felt it would be a meaningful landmark for fans to have David return to the show in a significant role, playing a mentor," Bennett told us earlier today. "And on a personal level, it was a thrill to be working with the O.G. Blue Ranger. David's calm and positive spirit kept us all grounded and reminded us of the Ranger legacy we were striving to do justice to."

