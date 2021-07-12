Power Book III: Raising Kanan renewed for season 2 ahead of series premiere
Starz will keep Raising Kanan.
Ahead of Sunday's series premiere, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the latest entry in the ever-expanding Power Universe, has been renewed for a second season.
"One season isn't enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature," Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement. "The anticipation globally for more of the Power Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue."
The highly-anticipated Power prequel travels back to 1991 to track the cold-blooded origins of Kanan Stark, who was memorably played on the flagship series by Curtis Jackson, a.k.a. 50 Cent. The new installment from creator Sascha Penn (a writer on Power season 1) stars Mekai Curtis as 15-year-old Kanan, Tony-winner Patina Miller as his queenpin mother Raq, and Omar Epps as Det. Malcolm Howard, a powerful force on the streets of South Jamaica, Queens.
"What we have thought about is that by the end of however many seasons this is, you will have a full and complete sense of how Kanan Stark became Kanan Stark," Penn recently told EW. "How far does that take us? I think that's to be determined. But I do think that the goal of the series is to understand how we get from this somewhat wide-eyed, fresh-faced kid that you meet in that first episode to Kanan Stark who comes out of prison in the Pelle Pelle jacket and immediately starts f---ing destroying everyone who gets in his path in Power."
Raising Kanan premieres Sunday on Starz.
