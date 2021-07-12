Power Book III: Raising Kanan renewed for season 2 ahead of series premiere

"One season isn't enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature," Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement. "The anticipation globally for more of the Power Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue."

The highly-anticipated Power prequel travels back to 1991 to track the cold-blooded origins of Kanan Stark, who was memorably played on the flagship series by Curtis Jackson , a.k.a. 50 Cent. The new installment from creator Sascha Penn (a writer on Power season 1) stars Mekai Curtis as 15-year-old Kanan, Tony-winner Patina Miller as his queenpin mother Raq, and Omar Epps as Det. Malcolm Howard, a powerful force on the streets of South Jamaica, Queens.

"What we have thought about is that by the end of however many seasons this is, you will have a full and complete sense of how Kanan Stark became Kanan Stark," Penn recently told EW. "How far does that take us? I think that's to be determined. But I do think that the goal of the series is to understand how we get from this somewhat wide-eyed, fresh-faced kid that you meet in that first episode to Kanan Stark who comes out of prison in the Pelle Pelle jacket and immediately starts f---ing destroying everyone who gets in his path in Power."