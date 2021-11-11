Tommy's back! Power Book IV: Force invades Chicago in first trailer

Tommy has found his kind of town.

The Power fan-favorite character, played by Joseph Sikora, makes a dramatic arrival in Chicago in the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Starz spin-off, Power Book IV: Force.

When last seen on Power, Tommy was headed west after losing his best friend, Ghost (Omari Hardwick), and the woman of his dreams, LaKeisha (La La Anthony). He has since briefly returned to New York for the season 1 finale of Power Book II: Ghost, which found him staging his death and seemingly forever parting ways with his nephew Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.).

Here's the official Force logline: "As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha, and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that's been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them — but holds the power to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago."

Joseph Sikora in Power Book IV Credit: Starz

"Tommy was always finding a family," Sikora recently explained to EW as part of a feature on the Power Universe. "Tommy was always in pursuit to find where he belonged. He was always the odd one out. That said, there are times when Tommy fully embraces who he was, and says so on Power: 'I'm a hustler. These streets raised me. I owe my life to the game.' And Tommy is true to that."

"Tommy was the most honest character on Power," he continued, "so I think this comes back to the roots of Tommy. Now that he's an empty shell, what are the qualities of Tommy that keep him going? Well, he's kind of already told us on Power, and now we get to watch that. It's almost like watching a flashback in the future, in some ways. Because what we're doing is we're seeing how Tommy became Tommy — but after he lost everything. What does he do when he has nothing? How does he make things work? Now granted, the storytelling on this is moving very fast. I don't write the story, so sometimes I find myself catching up, and they've definitely given Tommy a very fast trajectory towards the inroads of Chicago, so my job is to make sense of that and to show up as, I guess, the force of nature — pardon the pun — that Tommy really is."

Power Book IV: Force premieres Feb. 6 on Starz. Watch the trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.