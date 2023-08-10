Tommy wages a turf war on Chicago's streets in the explosive Power Book IV: Force season 2 trailer

Tommy Egan is back.

Starz dropped an explosive trailer Thursday for the upcoming second season of Power spin-off series Power Book IV: Force, which premieres Sept. 1.

"You ever get tired of being at the bottom of the top?" Tommy (Joseph Sikora) asks at the start of the trailer (below). "What's standing in our way?"

Well, if you're Tommy Egan, nothing. This season Tommy makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago.

Alliances form and competitors become targets as a turf war heats up and Tommy must race to stay one step ahead of everyone.

Meanwhile, a federal task force is zeroed in on him and he has an eye on a special someone, forcing him to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to claim Chicago as his.

Power Book IV: Force made its debut back in February 2022, following fan-favorite Tommy Egan from New York to Chicago as he tried to rise to the top of Chi Town's notorious underworld.

"I thought that there was a lot more to explore with who [Tommy] is," Sikora told EW last year, ahead of the first season. "I was interested to find Tommy when he has nothing, how he rebuilds as he leaves New York, and what this new environment would bring to the character."

"And there's a lot to be discovered in a city like Chicago that's so rich with, not only history, but also gangsterism," he continued. "Depending on how things turn up in Chicago, if Tommy survives Chicago, if he becomes the king of Chicago, if he has to leave Chicago, why can't he go and step out of that? All of those things are definite possibilities."

Power Book IV: Force premieres Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz. Check out the trailer below.

