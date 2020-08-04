Watch Mary J. Blige and Method Man enter the Power business in spin-off trailer

"You're just like your father."

Those words from Simon Stern (Victor Garber) to Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) ring as true as ever in the new trailer for the first of four planned Power spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost, which is set to premiere Sept. 6 on Starz.

Back in February, Power wrapped up its six-season run by revealing that Ghost's (Omari Hardwick) son Tariq was behind his murder, only for Tasha (Naturi Naughton) to end up taking the fall. Picking up not long after, Power Book II: Ghost finds Tariq attending an Ivy League university while continuing to dip into the life of crime in order to pay for Tasha's fame-hungry defense lawyer (The Wire's Method Man) who is facing off with new U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (returning Power star Shane Johnson). But Tariq's further entanglement in the drug game also brings him into the dangerous orbit of iron-fisted family boss Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige).

"I know how to keep him in line," insists Tejada in the new look at the series.

Image zoom STARZ

"We are patterning it after Marvel, where different characters come in and out of other people’s shows," Power creator Courtney Kemp previously told EW of her new universe. "So, there’s crossovers and some of your favorite characters will come back. Even if they don’t get their own spin-off, they will show up in places. We’re trying to really do it for the fans, to give the most of what they want."

