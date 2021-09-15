The power is about to shift back.

As Power Book III: Raising Kanan approaches the season 1 finale, EW has exclusive details on season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost, which is set to return to Starz on Nov. 21.

The season 1 finale featured Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) killing an innocent, his blackmailing professor Jabari (Justin Marcel McManus), and the new teaser shows that pulling the trigger will weigh heavily on him moving forward.

"We all gotta play the hand that we're dealt," he says, "and we got to deal with the consequences."

"It will affect Tariq, because everything Tariq does affects him," Rainey told EW earlier this year. "A lot of things that he does, it's more because he has to do it just to survive. It's definitely going to mess with him. Nobody really wants to kill, so he's definitely going to have to learn to live with that."

Fall TV Preview Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 2021 Credit: Starz

Meanwhile, Monet (Mary J. Blige) will be dealing with the introduction of Rescue Me alum Daniel Sunjata as the manipulative and dangerous Mecca, who conveniently re-emerges in New York just as the Tejadas need a new supplier. But his mysterious past reveals he's interested in a lot more than just the family business.

Power Book II: Ghost returns Nov. 21. Watch the exclusive season 2 teaser above.