In addition to their music projects, the rap icons have costarred in a movie and a short-lived sitcom.

Method Man and Redman to reunite on Power Book II: Ghost – this time as brothers

How high was this on your Power wishlist?

EW can exclusively reveal that Grammy-nominated rapper Redman will appear in the upcoming second season of Starz's Power Book II: Ghost, reuniting him with Method Man, his frequent music collaborator, How High costar, and Method & Red sitcom partner.

Method is a series regular on Ghost, playing slick, high-priced lawyer Davis Maclean, while Redman is joining the Power spinoff in the guest-star role of Theo Rollins, Davis's imprisoned older brother.

Theo and Davis used to run the streets together, but now that little bro has escaped that life and become New York's top defense attorney following his victory in the Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton) case, Theo is questioning if guilt is still enough for Davis to keep his promise.

Redman and Method Man Credit: Dexter A. Jones/Getty Images

The duo has been making music together for more than 25 years, and just recently squared off in the latest Verzuz battle. The partnership made its way into the acting world with 2001's cult stoner comedy How High and 2004's short-lived sitcom Method & Red, which lasted only nine episodes after creative disagreements between Fox and its stars.

Not to take credit for the Ghost reunion, but speaking to creator Courtney Kemp during season 1, EW threw out the dream casting idea: "Don't we need Redman?" Kemp responded with a laugh, adding she "hoped" to see that happen.

Well, it will when Ghost returns, but not before Power Book III: Raising Kanan makes its series premiere this summer.