Welcome to Tommy's crew: Jeremih joins Power Book IV: Force

"Can Tommy survive? When I've been doing my due diligence and research and actually going to where we're going to be filming, I ask cops and robbers, 'How would Tommy survive? How would this guy from out of town survive in these new streets?'" says Sikora. "And I think that it's going to take all facets of Tommy that we've built up to until now to not only survive but to potentially thrive — and to potentially leave. You don't know if it's going to be one city and then another city and if he's going to keep bopping or what connections need to be made. But what does need to happen is that we need to see how fast or how slow Tommy analyzes and adapts to a new situation. Is gangster the same all over America? Or is there a specific gangster out of New York? Is that able to adapt? I think we're going to have a lot of Capone references."