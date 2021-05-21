Welcome to Tommy's crew: Jeremih joins Power Book IV: Force
The Grammy-nominated singer has been cast in a recurring role on Starz's highly anticipated Power spin-off.
Grammy-nominated singer Jeremih has been cast in a recurring role on Starz's highly anticipated Power spin-off, which will follow fan favorite Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) in the aftermath of his tragic exit from New York City.
The Chicago-set series has added the Chicago native as Elijah, "a high-ranking member of CBI who knows how the drug game is played and isn't afraid to bend the rules. As Jenard Sampson's (Kris D. Lofton) closest ally, there's nothing he won't do to prove his loyalty to both the Sampson brothers."
Jeremih's casting comes after a scary battle with COVID-19 late last year that landed him in the intensive care unit of a Chicago hospital.
Speaking to EW in January about Tommy's appearance on Power Book II: Ghost, Sikora gave a tease of what to expect as he branches out in Force.
"Can Tommy survive? When I've been doing my due diligence and research and actually going to where we're going to be filming, I ask cops and robbers, 'How would Tommy survive? How would this guy from out of town survive in these new streets?'" says Sikora. "And I think that it's going to take all facets of Tommy that we've built up to until now to not only survive but to potentially thrive — and to potentially leave. You don't know if it's going to be one city and then another city and if he's going to keep bopping or what connections need to be made. But what does need to happen is that we need to see how fast or how slow Tommy analyzes and adapts to a new situation. Is gangster the same all over America? Or is there a specific gangster out of New York? Is that able to adapt? I think we're going to have a lot of Capone references."
