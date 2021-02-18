Meet Tommy's new crew: Starz reveals cast for Power Book IV: Force

Tommy Egan's found some new friends — and, most likely, enemies.

The anticipation for Power Book IV: Force, a.k.a. the Tommy (Joseph Sikora) spinoff, was already high, and it only accelerated upon his surprise return in the season 1 finale of Power Book II: Ghost. And now EW has the news on who will join Force as Tommy leaves behind the only city and family he's ever known.

Based on the character descriptions, get ready to explore the underbelly of Chicago: Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) as Walter Flynn, the head of Chicago's Irish crime family who "longs for the way things used to be;" Isaac Keys (The Oath) as Diamond, "a gentle giant with truthful eyes and a body made of granite with defensive precision;" Lili Simmons (Ray Donovan) as Claud, the "brilliant" and "blunt" only daughter of Chicago's largest kingpin; Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots) as Gloria, "a razor-sharp and stunning former Marine carving her own path;" Shane Harper (A Teacher) as Vic, "the heir apparent to Chicago's largest crime family — a prince who leads with his heart as much as his fists;" Kris D. Lofton (Ballers) as Jenard, Diamond's younger brother who gave up an Ivy League education to take the reins of one of Chicago's largest crews; Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break) as JP, a gifted jazz musician whose "world is thrown off its axis when he crosses paths with Tommy;" and Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D.) as D-Mac, who "looks to Tommy as he hits a crossroads in his life that can completely upend his future."

Image zoom Credit: Myles Aronowitz/Starz

Speaking to EW in January about Tommy's Ghost appearance, Sikora gave a tease of the big questions facing his fan-favorite character as he branches out in Force.

"Can Tommy survive? When I've been doing my due diligence and research and actually going to where we're going to be filming, I ask cops and robbers, 'How would Tommy survive? How would this guy from out of town survive in these new streets?'" says Sikora. "And I think that it's going to take all facets of Tommy that we've built up to until now to not only survive but to potentially thrive — and to potentially leave. You don't know if it's going to be one city and then another city and if he's going to keep bopping or what connections need to be made. But what does need to happen is that we need to see how fast or how slow Tommy analyzes and adapts to a new situation. Is gangster the same all over America? Or is there a specific gangster out of New York? Is that able to adapt? I think we're going to have a lot of Capone references."

Force is currently without a premiere date, but next up in the Power Universe is the summer debut of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.