Potential All American spin-off to air backdoor pilot this season

Simone's (Geffri Maya) story might just be beginning.

The CW is moving forward with a potential All American spin-off titled All American: Homecoming. A pilot for the spin-off, which will follow Simone, will air as an episode of the current third season of the CW drama.

All American: Homecoming is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience. From the executive producers of All American, the show follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.

There's no word yet on which episode will serve as the backdoor pilot. There's also no word on how this might affect Simone's current relationship with Jordan. Last fans saw Simone, she was dealing with the decision to give her baby up for adoption.