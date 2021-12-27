10 TV sales to shop before the year is over, from Samsung to TCL
Post-holiday sales taking place between Christmas and New Year's are always good for scoring last-chance deals, including bargains on electronics like TVs and video games — and this year is no different.
Beloved TV brands like TCL, Samsung, Sony, Hisense, and Vizio have all marked down their screens at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, with sales starting at $298 for 4K smart TVs. Discounts are comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, including a $700 price cut for TCL's 6-series 55-inch QLED Roku TV.
Samsung's most noteworthy deal is still its celebrity-loved Frame TV, which doubles as a digital art gallery when it's not playing your favorite movie or TV show. It uses a built-in sensor to automatically optimize its QLED picture to your surroundings and turn off its display when you're away. Its 2021 model of the 43-inch version is $152 less than usual at Walmart.
Sony's top-rated X80J and X85J series are both on sale, with the former's 50-inch LED screen only $548 at both Amazon and Walmart and the latter's 65-inch option now $300 off. Both come with smart Google TV capabilities, so you can easily use Chromecast to stream content on the display.
Hisense, Vizio, and TCL are some of the best affordable TV brands you can shop, and both Vizio and Hisense's QLED screens are majorly marked down. Hisense's H8 lineup is on sale with the 55-inch option now only $500 (originally $730), while Vizio's 50-inch TV from the M6 series and 70-inch screen from the M7 series are up to 23 percent off.
Don't forget Amazon's own Fire TV collection, which recently launched the Omni 4K smart TVs that are currently 28 percent off. The screen comes with Alexa voice control, three HDMI inputs as well as an ARC port to add other audio accessories like soundbars for better sound quality, and must be Amazon Prime members' go-to choice for a new TV.
Shop the 10 best post-holiday TV deals below now to welcome in 2022 with a fresh new screen.
Sony X85J 50-Inch 4K HDR LED with Smart Google TV (2021)
Buy it! $648 (orig. $849.99) at amazon.com
Sony X80J 50-Inch 4K HDR LED with Smart Google TV
Buy it! $548 (orig. $699.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
Sony X85J 65-Inch 4K HDR LED with Smart Google TV (2021)
Buy it! $898 (orig. $1,199.99) at amazon.com
Samsung 43-Inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
Buy it! 847.99 (orig. $999.99) at walmart.com or samsung.com
Vizio M-Series Quantum 50-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV
Buy it! $406.40 (orig. $529.99) at amazon.com
Vizio M-Series Quantum 70-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV
Buy it! $999.99 (orig. $1,099.99) at bestbuy.com
Hisense 55-Inch H8 Quantum Series Android TV
Buy it! $499.99 (orig. $729.99) at amazon.com
TCL 55-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV
Buy it! $699.99 (orig. $1,399.99) at walmart.com
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Buy it! $298 (orig. $449.99) at walmart.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Buy it! $599.99 (orig. $829.99) at amazon.com
