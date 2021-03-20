Pose cast marks end of filming on final season: 'This show has changed my life'

Pose type TV Show network FX

That's a wrap on Pose.

The groundbreaking FX drama has completed filming on its final season, and the cast and crew marked the occasion on social media with many a poignant message. "At 3:40am ET, we called a series wrap on POSE," tweeted writer-producer Janet Mock, along with a few photos from the set. "There are no words to describe the abundance this show and these people brought into my life. LIVE. WERK. POSE. FOREVER."

"And just like that... it's a Wrap," star Mj Rodriguez, who played Blanca, wrote on Instagram. "The long hours, Emotional pull, The early calls were all worth it in the end. This show has changed my life, And I wouldn't have it any other way. So thank you Pose fam, we did it! We changed the world, and we showed them how to love a bit harder again!"

Rodriguez's castmate Dominique Jackson bade farewell to her character Elektra with a TikTok video, which she also shared on Instagram. "@poseonfx has changed lives especially mine! I have been taught, loved, validated, acknowledged, tried, proven and once more loved," Jackson wrote.

Meanwhile, co-creator Steven Canals, who also directed the series finale, shared a photo of his parting gift from the show's art department: a broken window from Blanca's apartment. "Excuse me while I weep," Canals wrote on Twitter. "I'll always love the House of Evangelista."

Set against the backdrop of New York's drag ballroom culture and, later, the AIDS epidemic, Pose quickly garnered acclaim and a dedicated fanbase after its debut in 2018. The show made history with the largest-ever cast of transgender actors on a mainstream network, and helped make star Billy Porter the first openly gay Emmy winner for Best Lead Actor in a Drama.

The series' third and final season is set in 1994, with Blanca struggling to balance motherhood with her romantic relationship and new career, while the AIDS crisis ravages the country and Porter's Pray Tell grapples with his related health burdens — all while the rise of a fresh, new house forces the Evangelistas to consider their own legacy. The seven-episode season premieres on FX May 2.

