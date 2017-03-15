18 great pop culture trios

Over seven eventful years at Hogwarts, these three Gryffindors stuck together through mountains of homework, a revolving door of Defense Against the Dark Arts teachers, a Triwizard Tournament, bullying from a certain blond pureblood, a handful of unauthorized Hogsmeade visits, the formation of a secret "army," a campaign for elf rights, Quidditch victories and defeats. That's not to mention the return of the most dangerous dark wizard of all time, culminating in an epic battle on the grounds of the school where their friendship blossomed. But through it all, our heroes remained the same trio of magical misfits who met on the Hogwarts Express that fateful Sept. 1 and deserve a place in the pop culture hall of fame because of it.