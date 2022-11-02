The cops (and the Greeks!) are on the BFFs tails in the first full length trailer for the Netflix black comedy.

Police are on to a 'guilty as f---' Jen and Judy in first trailer for Dead to Me season 3

Steve Wood is dead and Jen and Judy look "guilty as f---" in the first trailer for the third and final season of Dead to Me.

Netflix released the first full length tease ahead of the dark comedy's Nov. 17 return, and the police are closing in on the trauma-bond BFFs played by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. Detectives Nick Prager (Brandon Scott) and a nervous Ana Perez (Diana-Maria Riva) have just a few more questions to ask now that Steve's (James Marsden) body has been discovered in the woods.

Elsewhere, Steve's twin brother Ben (also James Marsden) reels from the aftermath of the hit and run in the season 2 finale. (A refresher on the twisty show that keeps on giving: It was Jen and Judy that Ben hit that fateful day while he was driving under the influence after receiving a worrisome call about his deceased brother.) The final season also teases the introduction of the Greeks that Steve was involved with in his money laundering scheme.

"If the Greeks killed Steve, I could be next," a skittish Judy says in the trailer. Jen quips, "Judy. We're the f---ing Greeks!" Oh, right.

Creator, showrunner, and writer Liz Feldman announced in 2020 that season 3 would be the last for the Emmy-nominated series.

"When you make a TV show, you never expect to get even one season, let alone three," Feldman said in a statement about the final season. "And though I wish I could live in Jen and Judy's world forever, the ending came to me pretty profoundly about halfway through filming the second season. Maybe I was just delirious on hour 15 of that fateful shoot day, but I think I conjured up a fitting and hopefully satisfying way to bring closure and healing to our two best friends."

DEAD TO ME Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in 'Dead to Me' season 3 | Credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

"Our cast and crew put everything we have into making this final season, and we hope that you enjoy going on one last twisty, turny, hilarious, and cathartic ride," she added. "I've had the best time with Jen and Judy. I hope you have, too."

Watch the trailer for the final season of Dead to Me above.

