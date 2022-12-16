With one long journey over, another saga begins in 2023.

The next Pokémon anime will end Ash Ketchum's story, introduce new characters after 25 years

Ash Ketchum's time as 'Pokémon' protagonist will come to an end in 2023.

Pokémon anime has been airing on TV since 1997 and has always focused on one character in particular: Ash Ketchum, who dreams of "catching them all" and becoming the ultimate Pokémon Master, eternally accompanied by his beloved companion Pikachu. But that's about to change.

After 25 years, Ash's story is finally coming to an end. In a recent episode, Ash finally won enough battles to achieve his longtime dream of becoming Pokémon World Champion. Now it's time to say goodbye.

A new Pokémon trailer released Friday revealed that Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series concludes with 11 episodes in early 2023 that will eventually bid farewell to Ash and Pikachu. Having finally achieved his goals, Ash's final installment will check in with old friends like Misty as viewers get a glimpse of what the future holds for Ash and Pikachu.

Then the next, as-yet-untitled Pokémon series will launch, introducing two brand-new protagonists: Liko and Roy. Viewers can see what they look like in the final moments of the new trailer.

They are accompanied by Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, the starter Pokémon from the video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, set in the new region of Paldea. We can only hope that Fidough, the new donut dog Pokémon, will also make an appearance.

"Across the wide world, a brand-new dream and adventure is about to begin," the trailer reveals.

The new protagonists from Pokemon Scarlet Violet Anime Behold the mysterious new characters who will take over for Ash as protagonists of the 'Pokémon' anime. | Credit: Pokemon

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is streaming now on Netflix. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available for purchase for anyone who wants to learn the ins and outs of the Paldea region before the new animated series explores it further.

