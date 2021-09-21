A new Pitch Perfect TV series will follow Bumper Allen's comeback

Adam Devine, who plays the "vocal villain whom we love to loathe," will lead his own Peacock television series spun off the popular movies.

The new series from Universal Television will be set several years after we last saw Devine's character — "the vocal villain whom we love to loathe" — in the Pitch Perfect films. According to the press release, Bumper moves to Germany in hopes of reviving his music career, when one of his songs hits it big in Berlin. Brownstone Productions' Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman and Gold Circle Films' Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer, who produced all three Pitch Perfect films, will executive produce the new series along with Devine and Megan Amram (The Good Place).

"Our upcoming Pitch Perfect series is another example of the unmatched synergy NBCUniversal is able to expand upon with our wide-ranging library of IP," Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement.

"When we saw the opportunity to create a series for 'Pitch Perfect' with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it," Rovner continued. "And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise."

"We're so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Pitch Perfect to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this (musical-filled) world," added Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television. "We're lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of Pitch Perfect is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet."

Pitch Perfect is the latest acquisition in the company's film and television collaboration. Earlier this year, Peacock announced it had given a straight-to-series order to two television adaptations of popular films Field of Dreams and Ted. To date, the Pitch Perfect franchise has grossed nearly $600 million at the box office and has become a pop culture staple thanks to its catchy music and female-fronted narratives.