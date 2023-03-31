"It's my version," the original Pink Ranger says of how her upcoming comic will portray the Power Rangers.

Amy Jo Johnson isn't done with Power Rangers just yet, has 30th anniversary comic in the works

Once a Ranger, always a Ranger — even if you're skipping the reunion.

Fans were sad to hear Amy Jo Johnson — who portrayed the original Pink Ranger, Kimberly, on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for three seasons and 137 episodes — would not appear in Netflix's upcoming 30th anniversary reunion special, Power Rangers: Once & Always. But the actress and director is not entirely done with the Saban franchise.

After raising $250,000 in less than 24 hours via a Kickstarter campaign for the "Power Rangers: A 30th Anniversary Comic Book Celebration," Johnson will write a brand new "Power Rangers" comic book series with publisher Boom Studios, Variety announced on Friday.

Amy Jo Johnson; Kimberly in 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Amy Jo Johnson; Kimberly in 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Everett Collection

The idea for the project — which Johnson will write with her boyfriend, director Matt Hotson — sparked during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

"I was daydreaming about it and mentioned it to my boyfriend, Matt. He said, 'Why don't you try to write it as a comic book?' We had all the time on our hands, so we daydreamed up this entire comic book series," the former Ranger told Variety. "It has been so hard to sit on this and not talk about it for a year — three, really," she continues, adding that the new series will be "different" from the original, "in the sense that it's my version."

While the reunion special won't feature Johnson, Once & Always stars David Yost (original Blue Ranger Billy) and Walter Emanuel Jones (original Black Ranger Zack) are reprising their roles alongside Catherine Sutherland (who became the second Pink Ranger, Kat, in season 3). Also returning are Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch (who joined in season 2 as the second Red Ranger, Rocky, Yellow Ranger, Aisha, and Black Ranger, Adam, respectively).

"Our Ranger family runs deep," Jones told EW as part of our exclusive first look at the special.

And Johnson still very much considers herself part of the family. "Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!" Johnson tweeted in January in response to online speculation that she was not interested in revisiting her role.

"Please stop saying I didn't do reunion because of money. Simply not true," she further clarified in a tweet this past weekend before joking, "Maybe I just didn't want to wear spandex in my 50s."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.