Piers Morgan leaving Good Morning Britain in the wake of Meghan Markle argument

The U.K. media office received thousands of complaints regarding the host's discussion of Markle's claims she felt suicidal in royal life.

Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continues to send shockwaves through British media. Following an explosive argument about Markle on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Britain, host Piers Morgan has resigned from the program.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," the broadcaster said in a statement.

Morgan has long burnished his reputation for being contrarian and controversial, but Tuesday's argument got seriously explosive after he started questioning Markle's assertion that she experienced suicidal ideation during her time at Buckingham Palace. This inspired co-presenter Alex Beresford to speak up.

"I understand you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times," Beresford said. "And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, and yet you continue to trash her."

Morgan responded by storming off the set, saying, "Sorry, I can't do this." In the wake of the episode, the U.K. Office of Communications received more than 41,000 complaints regarding Morgan's treatment of mental health and suicide. Ofcom announced it would launch an investigation into the matter, and Morgan responded with his resignation.

Among those welcoming Morgan's exit was actress and radio host Jameela Jamil, who tweeted, "I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan's relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I'm glad I'm still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.