Piers Morgan storms off morning show amid heated argument over Meghan Markle's suicide revelations

The English television personality walked off set after a coworker called him out for his comments about Markle.

Piers Morgan stormed off the set of his own television show during a live recording, after a co-presenter called him out for his disparaging comments about Meghan Markle and her mental health.

Image zoom Piers Morgan challenged Meghan Markle's statements regarding her mental health while serving the royal family. | Credit: ITV/Shutterstock; Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

On Tuesday, the host of ITV's Good Morning Britain was taken to task by the show's weatherman Alex Beresford for his criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday, following the airing of their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan spoke out against Markle on Monday, calling her conversation with Winfrey the "acting performance of her life" that was "designed to portray her as the ultimate victim." He also cast doubt over Markle's struggles with mental health and thoughts of suicide, stating that he doesn't believe the Palace would have ignored her needs.

Ahead of the interview airing in the U.K. on Monday evening, Morgan discussed it on his morning talk show, calling Prince Harry "so disloyal" and claiming that "he's been spray-gunning his entire family on global TV as Prince Philip lies in hospital." He then added that he sees "right through them," and that "Prince Charles has been bankrolling that couple for the last five years."

During Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Beresford also mentioned Morgan's previous relationship with Markle; they apparently met for a drink the same evening Markle met Prince Harry.

"I understand you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times," said Beresford. "And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or you had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has and yet you continue to trash her."

That was enough to cause Morgan to get up and walk off set saying, "I'm done with this. See you later," and "Sorry, I can't do this."

After he left, Beresford said to his remaining colleagues, "Absolutely diabolical behavior. I'm sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen."

Later on Tuesday, during a media call for ITV's 2020 earnings, ITV CEO Carolyn McCall was asked about Morgan's behavior and his dismissive comments about mental health. McCall shared that managing director, media and entertainment Kevin Lygo, ITV's top programmer had spoken with Morgan after his comments were criticized by mental health charity, Mind.

"The most important thing with mental health that ITV does and is totally committed to, is that we support, we get people to speak up, we listen, we say everyone has to listen and everyone has to believe because that's how you get people to speak up," said McCall. "So we are very committed to that."

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

