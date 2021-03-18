The comments come after King shared details of a call she had with the duke and duchess following their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers Morgan has found another enemy. In a recent tweet the broadcast journalist and TV personality called out Gayle King for being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "PR mouthpiece."

Morgan's comments follow a segment on CBS This Morning, where King — a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — shared that she'd spoken with the royal couple after their tell-all, sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. On the show, she confirmed that Prince Harry's initial conversations with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William were "not productive" in the wake of the interview. King later added on her SiriusXM show that the couple would have postponed the airing of their Oprah interview had Prince Philip — Harry's grandfather who was in hospital at the time — had died.

Piers Morgan; Gayle King Image zoom Piers Morgan challenged Gayle King's journalist integrity. | Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images; Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Morgan took it on himself to respond to King's comments, tweeting: "Hi @GayleKing — rather than acting as your Sussex friends' PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah's interview?"

He later followed up on those comments by writing, "It's not 'racist' to disbelieve someone who's telling lies" on social media.

Morgan has been very vocal about his feelings towards Markle since the Oprah interview aired. He recently resigned as host of Good Morning Britain after a co-host called him out for questioning Markle's assertion that she experienced suicidal ideation during her time at Buckingham Palace. Unable to face the criticism, Morgan stormed off the set during the live taping. Later, after the U.K. Office of Communications received more than 41,000 complaints (one reportedly from Markle herself) regarding Morgan's treatment of mental health and suicide, stepped down from his role on the morning show.

