LeVar Burton's own daughter is playing own of his on-screen daughters in the final season.

Star Trek fans got a peek at the villain who's bringing the Next Generation crew back together in Picard season 3.

The Trek panel at New York Comic Con beamed up a full-length trailer for the show's final season, revealing Amanda Plummer (Ratched, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) as a mysterious alien with an axe to grind. The veteran character actress is playing Vadic, captain of the Shrike, a "warship that has set its sights on Jean-Luc Picard and his old crew mates from his days on the Enterprise."

Star Trek: Picard season 3. Amanda Plummer debuts as Vadic, the mysterious alien villain of 'Picard' season 3. | Credit: Amazon Prime

"I'll peck and I'll jab at everything that makes you you," she seethes in the trailer. "We will scorch the earth under which he stands and the night will brighten with the ashes of the Federation. But first, we will have vengeance."

The trailer revealed a few more surprises. Brent Spiner, who has played multiple characters on Picard since season 1, will play someone named Lore. Daniel Davis will also be reprising his role as Professor Moriarty from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Both figures appear near the end of the footage.

On a lighter note, actor Mica Burton (Critical Role), the daughter of LeVar Burton, will be playing Ensign Alandra La Forge, the youngest daughter of Geordi La Forge who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) also joins Picard season 3 as Ensign Sidney La Forge, La Forge's eldest daughter and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan.

Patrick Stewart joined some of his cast members — including Burton, Spiner, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, and Marina Sirtis — and executive producers Alex Kurztman, Terry Matalas, and Rod Roddenberry at the New York Comic Con panel Saturday. There they confirmed Picard season 3 will premiere on Paramount+ Feb. 16.

The first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 5 dropped earlier in the day, confirming some new casting additions to that series.

Actor Callum Keith Rennie, who had the significant role of Lester Pocket in The Umbrella Academy season 3 this year, will debut on Discovery as Starfleet Captain Rayner, described as "gruff" and "smart."

Rayner "holds a clear line between commander and crew — he leads, they follow," reads an official character description. "Rayner's all about the mission, whatever it may be, and he doesn't do niceties along the way; his feeling is, you get the job done and apologize later. He has a storied track record of wartime success, but in times of peace he struggles. Collaboration is not his strong suit. That said, if it serves the greater good he's willing to learn… but it won't be easy."

We also see newcomers Eve Harlow (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters) as Moll and L'ak, respectively. They are former couriers turned outlaws. Moll is highly intelligent with an impressive strategic mind. L'ak is tough and impulsive.

Callum Keith Rennie as Raynor of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+ Callum Keith Rennie appears as Starfleet Captain Rayner in 'Star Trek: Discovery' season 5. | Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+

Elias Toufexis as L'ak and Eve Harlow as Malinne Ravel of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+ Elias Toufexis and Eve Harlow as Moll and L'ak in 'Star Trek: Discovery' season 5. | Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will find Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew on the U.S.S. Discovery chasing after an ancient hidden treasure. Martin-Green joined the panel virtually from the show's captain's chair, while cast members Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz joined executive producers Michelle Paradise, Kurtzman, and Roddenberry in person.

"The greatest treasure in the known galaxy is out there," says David Cronenberg's Kovich in the new trailer. "What are you waiting for?"

