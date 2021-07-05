Phoebe Waller-Bridge made a Fleabag gin to numb our season 2 heartache — also for charity

Now there's an official gin to drink away our sorrows from the "it'll pass" moment.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is leading us all to drink once again. This time, instead of through her emotionally wrenching stage-play-turned-Emmy-winning-TV-show, it's through a bottle of gin.

The prolific creator of Fleabag made a limited edition gin through Edinburgh Gin to help raise money for Edinburgh Festival Fringe performers in 2022. The bottle features the words "I love you" and "it'll pass," the lines of dialogue from the devastating moment in the finale of Fleabag season 2 between Waller-Bridge's Fleabag and Andrew Scott's "Hot Priest."

"Gin and theatre are my two great loves," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "We wanted this bottle to capture a glimpse of Edinburgh in all her mystery and wonder, through the eyes of Fleabag who found her first home there. I hope every purchase inspires outrageous and creative conversations over ice while bringing the beloved Fringe festival back to life."

She also noted that "Andrew Scott hand wrote a message on the bottle… if that isn't incentive enough to hunt one down and hold it against your cheek, I don't know what is."

Gin and tonics became a signature drink of the relationship between Fleabag and the priest in season 2. Waller-Bridge and Scott had even made a moment handing out cans of G&T to those waiting in line for Fleabag at London's West End in 2019. So, it would seem appropriate that buyers enjoy this bottle of gin accordingly.

Each bottle is priced at 48 British pounds (approximately $66.50).