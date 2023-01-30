Phoebe Dynevor won't be in Bridgerton season 3 but is 'excited to watch as a viewer'

Sad but expected news for British high society: Phoebe Dynevor won't return for Bridgerton season 3.

The actress, who plays Daphne on Netflix's hit Regency-era romance series, confirmed that she will not appear in the upcoming season set to centered on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Bridgerton sibling Colin (Luke Newton). But, fret not, dear reader: Daphne shall at some point return.

When asked if there were any exciting dynamics for Daphne coming up in season 3, Dynevor told Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her film Fair Play this weekend, "Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

BRIDGERTON Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton' | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Daphne's brief absence comes as no surprise, as each season of the series centers on a different Bridgerton sibling. She was featured in the debut season alongside breakout star Regé-Jean Page, who departed the series ahead of season 2, which focused on the romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Lady Whistledown will be pleased to discover that Anthony and Kate's love story will continue in season 3, as Penelope and Colin's own story remains at the forefront. Don't expect wedding bells right away, though; season 2 concluded with Penelope overhearing longtime crush Colin mocking her in front of his friends — this, right after best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie) discovered her identity as Lady Whistledown.

BRIDGERTON Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

"Penelope needs to realize Colin is a fallible human being," Coughlan previously told EW. "He's not a god; he's not an Adonis. If they're ever going to have any type of relationship, it's not healthy for her to see him in that way. She's got to see him flaws and all, and she currently doesn't. In the long run, it's probably a good thing, but it's not going to be an immediate good thing."

