Phineas and Ferb revived by Disney for 40 new episodes

One of Disney's most popular animated TV shows is coming back for more.

As part of the annual Television Critics Association winter press tour, the company announced Friday that it has struck a new overall deal with Phineas and Ferb co-creator Dan Povenmire that will bring back the hit series for 40 new episodes. The deal also includes a season 2 renewal for Povenmire's more recent animated series Hamster & Gretel, as well as the development of future live-action projects.

"Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in the announcement. "We couldn't be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic Phineas and Ferb in a big way."

Phineas and Ferb follows the adventures of the eponymous stepbrothers as they spend their summer vacation coming up with ambitious projects that often defy physics. They also butt heads with their older sister, Candace, who constantly tries to expose their schemes to their parents to little avail. Meanwhile, their pet platypus is secretly a spy foiling the evil plots of a mad scientist.

The series originally aired on the Disney Channel from 2008 to 2015, and continued in a series of TV movies. The most recent, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, premiered on Disney+ in 2020.

"It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas and Ferb," Povenmire said in a statement. "I'm eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation."

