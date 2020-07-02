Phineas and Ferb movie gets Disney+ premiere date just in time to save the summer

Phineas and Ferb type TV Show genre Family

We're well past 104 days of self-isolation at this point with still no end in sight, but there is some good news coming down the pike — for Phineas and Ferb fans, at least.

The long-awaited Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe will arrive on Disney+ Friday, Aug. 28, more than five years after the beloved Disney Channel show aired its series finale. The new movie follows the titular stepbrothers on a mission to rescue their sister after she's abducted by aliens, with much of the original voice cast, including Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Alyson Stoner, and Olivia Olson returning.

"It's a tightrope walk when you have a whole generation of [fans] that you know are going to tune into this, and you want to give them stuff, but you also want to give the new people something that they can they can digest," co-creator Dan Povenmire told EW of the film. "But we just wanted to make sure that the people who grew up with Phineas and Ferb would love the movie. We're hoping that this show gets watched in college dorm rooms all over the country."

The original series follows stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they strive to make every summer day the best day ever, while their pet platypus, Perry, secretly does battle with the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. If you've never seen an episode, you've now got a deadline to finish your binge.

