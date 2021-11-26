The most affordable cable streaming service on the internet is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday
Cord cutters, this deal is for you.
Philo, already the most affordable cable-streaming service on the internet, has launched its Black Friday subscription deal for 2021. Usually $25 per month, new subscribers and those who have never opted in to a free trial of Philo can get their first month of a new membership for just $5 by entering discount code BFCM when signing up.
Lasting through 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Dec. 1/2:59 a.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 2, the promotion applies towards your first bill — that means you can still take advantage of Philo's typical seven-day free trial even with this Black Friday discount.
Sign up! Philo TV, $5 for the first month (orig. $25 per month) at philo.com
A basic Philo subscription includes 62 popular channels, such as AMC, Lifetime, MTV, BBC America, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, OWN, A&E, IFC, Hallmark, TLC, Discovery, Paramount, and the Food Network. You can watch Philo on up to three different devices at the same time with personalized profiles for 10 users per account, and the streamer offers an unlimited one-year DVR where you can save or record currently airing or scheduled-to-air episodes and movies.
Its on-demand library includes more than 60,000 movies, shows, and specials, but for even more content, viewers can add on Epix for $6 per month or Starz for $9 per month to their subscriptions. With those additions, subscribers can access everything from Hallmark Christmas movies and Starz series like Outlander to The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Comedy Central, Godfather of Harlem on Epix, and Doctor Who on AMC (including the series' latest Flux episodes that mark the final outing for Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor).
Philo subscribers can cancel the membership at any time, even if they take advantage of the $5 first-month subscription special this Black Friday and Cyber Monday — making this deal too good to pass up. Sign up to Philo here while it's at its lowest price all year, and check out more of EW's favorite Black Friday deals this year.
