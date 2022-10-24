Bon appétit! We devoured three rounds with Somebody Feed Phil host Phil Rosenthal

As for the book itself, Rosenthal says that some of the recipes are so easy that he, a self-proclaimed non-cook, could try his hand at them and others "are so difficult that I should probably have a contest and give a prize out to anyone who can make them." Many of the book's photos were taken by Rosenthal's brother, executive producer and butt of many jokes, Richard; a particular favorite of Phil's is a snap from the Rio de Janeiro episode in season four, where he sits in a grand café eating a spread of savory pastries. "Food's only good if you can share it," he says. "I don't want to ever eat just by myself, it's not fun. So the people in the café, they're walking by and I'd just go 'you want?'. And they'd take it and then give me a kiss. They're very warm in Rio."