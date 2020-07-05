Pharrell will return home to build a gospel choir in Netflix's Voices of Fire
Pharrell Williams is coming home.
The Grammy-winning musical artist will star in a new Netflix series later this year titled Voices of Fire, which will chronicle his return to his hometown community to build one of the world's most inspiring gospel choirs. Williams announced the news Sunday at the Essence Festival.
Filmed in Hampton Roads, Va., Voices of Fire will follow Williams, his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams (a respected musician in his own right), and a team of gospel leaders as they search for local undiscovered talent of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds.
Williams has long incorporated gospel influences into his music, dating back to his early days working with his Neptunes collaborator Chad Hugo in the Virginia Beach area. In January, Williams led a gospel choir in an emotional performance of "Letter to My Godfather" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
A former judge on The Voice, Williams has stayed in the spotlight while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic by performing and making appearances remotely. Along with the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Lupita Nyong'o, he performed during the One World: Together at Home special to raise funs for coronavirus relief. In May, Williams took part in former President Barack Obama's Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, a virtual commencement series across ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and more than 20 other broadcast and digital streaming partners. And he has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement, including calling on businesses to take the #JuneteenthPledge and recognize Juneteenth as a paid company holiday.
