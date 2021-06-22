It was just a spoof, okay?

Peyton Manning blames SNL for other parents not wanting him to coach their kids

Saturday Night Live Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Surely a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback would be pretty high on the list of picks to coach a youth sports team, right? Not so, says retired NFL legend Peyton Manning, and he blames it all on Saturday Night Live.

Back in 2007, Manning hosted SNL, and among the episode's sketches was a prerecorded comedy short. And it's the memory of that classic bit that some folks took a little too seriously, Manning said Monday on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Some of the parents, I think, of the other kids on the team were a little hesitant at first because the last time they really saw me ever doing any coaching was on this Saturday Night Live skit where I was pegging 7-year-old kids in the head with footballs," Manning recounted of the skit, which saw him playing the role of basically the worst kids' coach ever - one who chucked balls at children and sent them to time out in the portable toilets.

"And I think parents are like, 'Are we sure we want our kid to play on your team?'" he continued. "Like, it was Saturday Night Live! It was a spoof skit. Relax. I'm not gonna do that to your kid. Probably not."

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos QB, who retired after Super Bowl 50 in 2016, did manage to get past the initial parental hesitance. He told Clarkson he coaches his son's flag football team and helps with his daughter's softball team.

"It's a lot of fun," Manning said. "It's a great way to spend time with your kids."

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: