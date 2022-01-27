Peter Robbins, original voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65

Peter Robbins, the original voice actor behind Charlie Brown, has died from suicide, his family said in a statement to Fox 5 San Diego. He was 65.

Representatives for Robbins could not immediately be reached for comment by EW.

Robbins got his start as a child actor and became the voice of the beloved Peanuts character beginning with the 1965 classic A Charlie Brown Christmas. He stuck with the role through multiple television specials and shorts, including Charlie Brown's All Stars! (1966); It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966); You're in Love, Charlie Brown (1967); He's Your Dog, Charlie Brown (1968); It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown (1969); and A Boy Named Charlie Brown (1969).

Voice actor Peter Robbins and Charlie Brown Peter Robbins, the original voice of Charlie Brown, has died at 65. | Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Beyond the Peanuts gang, Robbins appeared on series like The Donna Reed Show, Vacation Playhouse, The Munsters, Get Smart, and Blondie.

Robbins struggled in the past with drugs, alcohol, and sex addiction, and he had been open about having bipolar disorder.

After serving 80 percent of a five-year jail sentence for making criminal threats against several people, Robbins said he wished he had "gotten treatment earlier by professionals" in a 2019 interview with Fox 5 San Diego.

"I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month, like it did to me," he said. "I came out of prison and I'm a better person for it. I'm much more humble, grateful, and thankful that I lived through the experience."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.