Bo and Hope fans, rejoice! Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso returning for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Like sands through the hourglass... soap opera's seminal TV couple is back.

But wait! Didn't Bo technically die in the arms of his dearest Hope after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor? Yes. It's unclear how Beyond Salem's second chapter will address this (a dream sequence, perhaps?), but the five all-new episodes will span across the globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, as the Salem residents trade the comforts of home for the adventure of a lifetime.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell as Hope and Bo in 'Days of Our Lives' | Credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The official synopsis reads, "Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama — and it all connects back to a plot that long-time DOOL fans will surely remember."

Deidre Hall (Dr. Marlena Evans), Drake Hogestyn (John Black), Stephen Nichols (Steve "Patch" Johnson), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Brady Johnson), Lucas Adams (Tripp Johnson), Camila Banus (Gabi Hernandez), Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston), and Remington Hoffman (Li Sin) will also star in the second "epic, action-packed" iteration.

"We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement. "Being able to build off of the storylines from Days of our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!"

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem returns to Peacock on July 11 with new episodes premiering daily through July 15.