Peter Mayhew's widow welcomes new Book of Boba Fett Wookiee to the Star Wars family

The new Wookiee on the block may have just gotten the biggest thumbs-up a Kashyyyk native can get.

Angie Mayhew, widow of the late Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca for decades in the Star Wars movies, has offered her blessing to actor Carey Jones, who debuted as Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan on a recent episode of the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett.

Peter Mayhew; Krrsantan Peter Mayhew's widow, Angie Mayhew, gave her blessing to Carey Jones' portrayal of Wookie bounty hunter Black Krrsantan on 'The Book of Boba Fett.' | Credit: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Lucasfilm

"Warmest Wookiee welcome to Carey Jones who is playing fierce Black Krrsantan in the Book of Boba Fett," Mayhew tweeted through the Peter Mayhew Foundation's account. "You have some giant shoes to fill, welcome to the Wookiee family!"

She ended her note by saying, "Peter would have loved seeing a Wookiee truly unleashed!"

Mayhew died on April 30, 2019, at the age of 74. He first appeared as Chewbacca, the beloved Wookiee comrade of Harrison Ford's Han Solo, in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope. The actor went on to reprise the role in every major Star Wars entry through 2015's The Force Awakens. Joonas Suotamo inherited the role of Chewie beginning with 2017's The Last Jedi.

Jones' Black Krrsantan, a former gladiator, made his grand entrance in the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, which just dropped its fifth episode on Disney+ this week.

Temuera Morrison stars in the miniseries as fan-favorite Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett opposite Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand.

