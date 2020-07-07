Magnum P.I. and MacGyver showrunner Peter Lenkov fired by CBS

Peter Lenkov, the executive producer running MacGyver and Magnum P.I. for CBS, has lost his high-powered positions amid allegations that he was a toxic leader on and off the set.

"Peter Lenkov is no longer the executive producer overseeing MacGyver and Magnum P.I., and the studio has ended its relationship with him," according to a statement from CBS TV Studios, which produces the dramas for CBS. "Monica Macer will be the showrunner on MacGyver, and Eric Guggenheim will run Magnum P.I. Both are currently executive producers on their respective series."

In response to allegations that Lenkov was an abusive leader, the studio added, "our studio is committed to ensuring safe and respectful production environments. Over the past year, we have assigned human resource production partners to every show, expanded staff training and increased reporting options. We will continue to evolve our practices with continued focus on building trust with all who work on our sets. Every complaint is taken seriously, every claim is investigated, and when evidence is clear that policies were violated and values not upheld, we take decisive action."

Lenkov was apparently the target of multiple investigations by CBS TV Studios after complaints emerged that he was difficult to work with on Hawaii Five-0, which he ran for 10 seasons, and on MacGyver. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Lenkov was accused of holding male employees in higher regard than female employees, talking inappropriately about the way women looked, and being dismissive of writers who were women and people of color.

"It was a hard place to be a woman on that set," one source told THR about life on Hawaii Five-0.

The 56-year-old showrunner released this statement to THR: "Now is the time to listen and I am listening. It's difficult to hear that the working environment I ran was not the working environment my colleagues deserved, and for that, I am deeply sorry. I accept responsibility for what I am hearing and am committed to doing the work that is required to do better and be better."

MacGyver returns for its fifth season this fall, while Magnum P.I. will be back for its third year.