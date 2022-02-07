The comedian is teaming up with Hellmann's to help tackle food waste — literally.

Watch Pete Davidson get tackled in front of his mom in Super Bowl ad: 'I'm very hittable'

The 60-second ad, which premiered online Monday, sees Patriots linebacker and Super Bowl champion Jerod Mayo on a mission: to literally tackle people throwing out usable food and instructing them what kinds of they can do with it. (A frittata! Mashed potatoes! Grilled cheese!) And no one he comes across is off-limits: not grandmothers, not injured moms...not even Davidson.

When Mayo rushes into Davidson's Super Bowl party, the SNL star stops him by explaining his mom is already tackling food waste. (Davidson's real-life mom, Amy, appears in the spot with him.) That doesn't mean Mayo lets him off the hook, however.

"Sorry man, I had to," Mayo says after backing off and changing his mind, sending Davidson to the ground.

"I get it," Davidson says to the football star, poking fun at himself in his response. "I'm very hittable."

Telling PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams that his involvement in the ad was "the coolest," Davidson went on to explain, "Hellmann's whole thing is, 'We're encouraging people to not waste food at home and use it in other aspects.' And we don't [waste food] at the Davidson household, you'll see."

Pete Davidson Super Bowl Hellmann’s: Mayo Tackles Food Waste Pete Davidson in Hellmann's Super Bowl commercial. | Credit: Hellmann’s/YouTube

The ad is part of a larger initiative that the condiment company is working on. By teaming up with Harvard Law School's Food Law and Policy Clinic, they hope to "inspire and enable 100 million people around the world every year to be more resourceful with their food, so they waste less." In addition to providing 500,000 meals to Feeding America, PEOPLE reports that for every in-game tackle and defensive sack that happens during Sunday's Super Bowl, Hellmann's parent company will donate an additional 5,000 meals.

As for Davidson? He'll be having a close friends type hang on the big night — hopefully with a little less tackling.

"We didn't really do that last year, it was kind of a weird time," Davidson told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) "So, I'm really looking forward to being able to hang and just watch."

Watch the 60-second version of the ad online and catch a 30-second version in real-time during the 4th quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl on Feb. 13.