"It’s a great trajectory," Davidson says of closing the book on his Chad character.

Pete Davidson has 'no idea' if he'll be back on SNL: 'It's all up in the air'

Saturday Night Live Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Live from New York, it's...not Pete Davidson?

Saturday Night Live star Davidson appeared on Weekend Update during the season 46 finale, giving an emotional monologue about "growing up" on the show, which led many to speculate it could be his final episode as a regular cast-member.

While sitting down with Gold Derby, the SNL star addressed rumors that he would not be back next season. "Speaking for myself, I don't know what the plan is," he said. "Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that's what the contract is usually for."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Pete Davidson on 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Will Heath/NBC

"Right now it's still, it's all up in the air. I gotta talk to Lorne [Michaels]," he said later. "It's a big cast; there's a lot of new guys in there, and there's a lot of great new talent that it's their time to shine. I have no idea what's going on right now."

Davidson said the season 46 finale was incredibly emotional regardless, reflecting on the possibility that it could be his last show and the end of a strange season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was really emotional. I've worked with these guys for a quarter of my life," he said. "I started there with acne and left with tattoos. It was a very crazy, long period of time and I wasn't ready for the season to end yet because I was really having so much fun...The last show was a full audience for the first time and just hearing that full laugh was so emotional. It made me very emotional to be able to perform in front of a full crowd again."

It marked a very memorable year for Davidson - and his personal favorite. "This was my favorite season so far," he said. "The most where everybody was just like let's put on a show and have fun and write some weird, silly s--- because everybody's so stressed out. It was definitely the weirdest batch of sketches I've ever seen. And the weirdest circumstances. But I think the most memorable season I've had there."

Whether or not Davidson returns to Saturday Night Live, his Chad character has made his last stand on the show. The recurring character, known for his laconic one-word responses to emotional circumstances, traveled to space with Elon Musk in the controversial episode. There, Chad removed his helmet, only to have his head explode.

Davidson cites the character as a personal favorite. "It's the easiest thing ever. Literally when I find out they're doing a Chad during the week I get so excited because I'm like, 'Oh great, it's all on the host,'" he says. "It's fun for me because I don't have to memorize any lines or do any work at all, and I get to watch these multi-millionaires put on Oscar-worthy performances and they just get an 'Ok' back. It just always make giggle because it's just so ridiculous having like Benedict Cumberbatch give these monologues to this big idiot."

Though Chad has met his demise, Davidson feels it was a fitting end. "The fact that we got to close it out with Elon before Chad dies is pretty great," he added. "I don't think you could have a better trajectory - you start with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a pool boy and he ends on Mars with Elon Musk. It's a great trajectory."

Watch the video above for more.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: