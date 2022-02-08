The SNL stars recently bought a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry — and now they know what they are going to do with it.

Pete Davidson shares plans for the boat he bought with Colin Jost: 'Or it could all go to s---'

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are on a boat (literally).

The Saturday Night Live stars, along with co-owner of New York's The Stand comedy club, Paul Italia, recently bought a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry for $280,100 — and now they know what they're going to do with it.

"There is going to be a bar, there is going to be a nice restaurant and … the lower level, the big space is going to be an entertainment space and we're going to dock it in the city and have a nice thing," Davidson, 28, told PEOPLE (The TV Show!). Or, he adds, "It could all go to s--- and I'll be doing lots and lots of gigs next year."

The ferry itself makes an appearance in the interview, since it is currently parked outside of Davidson's place. "It's literally in my yard," Davidson explains in the clip. "As a joke I took a picture and I was like, 'Lol. Wouldn't be funny if one of these was ours' then they texted me back and circled it and they were like that's actually the one."

Davidson and Jost joked about the purchase in the Weekend Update segment of last month's Will Forte-hosted SNL episode. The two couldn't stop laughing in the segment, which also featured Alex Moffat's recurring character Guy Who Just Bought a Boat.

"We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea," Davidson quipped, in character as A Guy Who Just Bought a Ferry. "Yes, it's very exciting. We thought the whole thing through," Jost added sarcastically.

"We're boat people now, Colin," Davidson said. "I mean, you always were. You look like, you know, you own the yacht they rent out for rap videos."

In addition to his SNL gig and boat-owning duties, Davidson can next be seen getting tackled in front of his mother in an ad for Hellman's Mayo that is set to air during Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.