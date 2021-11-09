Pete Davidson says he's never felt 'less funny' than when he's on Saturday Night Live

While promoting his new Tubi show The Freak Brothers on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Pete Davidson said, "I've definitely never felt less funny" than he does when appearing on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Saturday Night Live Pete Davidson as Aaron Rodgers on an episode of 'Saturday Night Live.' | Credit: Will Heath/NBC

"You're surrounded by the funniest people all the time, you know," the comedian tells Meyers, who nods in agreement having been in Davidson's shoes as one of the show's longest running cast members in history.

"When I'm there I just like 'Oh I'm garbage,'" adds Davidson, a long-running cast member on the Emmy-winning NBC variety series himself, with seven seasons under his belt. "Because you watch like Kate [McKinnon], or Chloe [Fineman], or Kenan [Thompson] do like a hundred million things, and my line will be like 'Hey everybody.' So it's just like, you know, I know my place."

During the interview, Davidson also admits that he gets hounded by family members for tickets whenever the show books a major artist, like Saturday's musical guest Taylor Swift.

"Nobody is leaving me alone about it. I just tell everybody like 'They don't give me tickets because I cause problems.'"

While his white lie works, the comedian cracks that "what's sad is nobody ever questions it."

