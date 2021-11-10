The pop band are the subject of Netflix's first ever Family Roast, premiering Nov. 23 on the streaming service.

Ah, the sweet sound of the Jonas Brothers being roasted!

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped a preview clip for the upcoming Jonas Brothers Family Roast and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson isn't pulling any punches.

"I'm a huge fan," he says in the video. "I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I'm in a supermarket."

He then goes on to take aim at Nick's acting career, "Show some respect, Nick's a legit actor now, he's won everything from a Kids Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award."

The youngest JoBro wasn't the only one to suffer at the hands of the SNL performer. "Nick even had a hit called 'Jealous' — although it would've been more believable if Kevin was singing it," joked Davidson. Luckily the brothers seem to take the ribbing well, laughing off his comments.

Hosted by SNL's Kenan Thompson, Netflix's first ever Family Roast will premiere Nov. 23 on the streaming service. In addition to being roasted by Davidson, former One Directioner Niall Horan, comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and actor Jack Whitehall are all set to make guest appearances.

