Pete Davidson and grandpa Joe Pesci got Bupkis in first look at new Peacock comedy series
Pete Davidson may be off of SNL, but he'll still be part of the Peacock family with his new comedy series Bupkis.
Based on Davidson's life, but "a heightened, fictionalized version" (according to a release from the streamer), Bupkis stars Davidson, Oscar-winner Joe Pesci as his grandfather, and Emmy-winner Edie Falco as his mother.
Here's your first look at Davidson and Pesci as production begins on Bupkis.
Davidson will not only star in, but will write and executive produce the half-hour, live action comedy that will combine "grounded storytelling with absurd elements." Davidson previously mined his personal experience for 2020s critically-acclaimed The King of Staten Island.
SNL overlord Lorne Michaels will executive produce Bupkis, Judah Miller (Crashing) will serve as showrunner and with Dave Sirus (The King of Staten Island) will write and executive produce, alongside executive producers Andrew Singer (The Other Two) and Erin David (MacGruber). Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence) will direct and co-executive produce.
No release date has yet been set for Bupkis.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Pete Davidson hopes to 'put something positive into the world' with King of Staten Island
- Meet Cute director says there's 'a big piece' of stars Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's true selves in the movie
- Pete Davidson makes final SNL appearance, shares advice from Lorne Michaels: 'Let's screw this up together'
Comments