The sketch series alum and Bupkis star is already coming back.

Pete Davidson to return to Studio 8H to host Saturday Night Live for the first time

Pete Davidson couldn't stay away for long.

A year after leaving the cast of Saturday Night Live, the actor-comedian will return to host the show for the first time on May 6, EW has learned.

Pete Davidson on 'Saturday Night Live' Pete Davidson on 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

But he's not just coming back to see some old friends. He's got a new series to promote — namely, Bupkis, produced by SNL chief Lorne Michaels.

A heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's life, Bupkis stars Davidson, Oscar winner Joe Pesci as his grandfather, and Emmy winner Edie Falco as his mother.

"I'm still not quite sure that he meant to cast me," Falco told EW's The Awardist, joking that Davidson might have "thought I was somebody else or something."

Bupkis premieres May 4 on Peacock. Watch the new trailer for it above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: